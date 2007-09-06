Despite a multitude of mysterious forces working against us, Kotaku has landed at the Austin Game Developers Conference, and by Kotaku I mean the entire Fahey division. To commemorate my making it to the Austin Convention Centre without spontaneously bursting into flame, I present you this picture of a bag and stuff. Every industry event begins with hundreds of people with various bags on them being handed another bag. Sometimes the bag is filled with goodness. Sometimes pamphlets. This one is the latter. Whee. It's not a major gaming event until Kotaku starts taking pictures leaflets. Stay tuned for more from the AGDC floor!
Obligatory Picture Of A Bag
