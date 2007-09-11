Off To Seattle To Meet Master Chief

I'm off tonight to Seattle where I will spend the next 48 hours cocooned with Halo 3, playing and replaying the game in both campaign and multiplayer modes. I'm told I will have enough time to beat it...twice. I will be under embargo until Sunday, Sept. 23, but check back then for my reviews, breakouts and impressions.
Hello gaming goodness, goodbye bathroom breaks, food and sleep.
