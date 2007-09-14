2K Sports paid OJ Simpson a sweet $US 50,000 to lend his likeness to All-Pro Football 2K8 along with the promise of another $US 50,000 if he renewed his contract for an additional two years. It seemed like a pretty good deal for Simpson until the Los Angeles court ordered him to hand over any affiliated licensing fees to murder victim Ron Goldman's estate. It just goes to show how much videogame money is on the table for famous pro sports players, you know, if they aren't liable for wrongful death. (Or maybe only if they are.)
OJ Simpson Got $50,000 Cut From 2K, Loses It
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink