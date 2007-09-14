OJ Simpson Got $50,000 Cut From 2K, Loses It

2K Sports paid OJ Simpson a sweet $US 50,000 to lend his likeness to All-Pro Football 2K8 along with the promise of another $US 50,000 if he renewed his contract for an additional two years. It seemed like a pretty good deal for Simpson until the Los Angeles court ordered him to hand over any affiliated licensing fees to murder victim Ron Goldman's estate. It just goes to show how much videogame money is on the table for famous pro sports players, you know, if they aren't liable for wrongful death. (Or maybe only if they are.)

O.J. Simpson Got $50,000 for Take-Two Game [maxconsole]