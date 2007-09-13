One Small Change For People with Funny Names

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft

Remember a while back when clothing retailer UNIQLO didn't have enough spaces for people with line names to enter in the computer?

Today I got an email from UNIQLO. They have changed their online store's data entry system. It's now possible to enter 24 characters instead of the previous w/e. So, good for people with long names like "Ashcraft." Somewhat of a nice feeling, seeing this changed and all. It's small and perhaps meaningless, but it's progress.

What you missed last night My Xbox died. Again Spidey, Simpsons PSPs Crisis Core Crushes Balls