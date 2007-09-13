One Small Change For People with Funny Names

To: Crecente From: Ashcraft
Remember a while back when clothing retailer UNIQLO didn't have enough spaces for people with line names to enter in the computer?
Today I got an email from UNIQLO. They have changed their online store's data entry system. It's now possible to enter 24 characters instead of the previous w/e. So, good for people with long names like "Ashcraft." Somewhat of a nice feeling, seeing this changed and all. It's small and perhaps meaningless, but it's progress.
