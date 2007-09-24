Original Fallout Concept Art

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

falloutconceptart.jpg In celebration of Fallout's upcoming 10th anniversary, the people at No Mutants Allowed have been putting up information every two days since 17 September. Today's nostalgic treat? Four pieces of concept art from the original. You can check out the other three here and can keep an eye on their other offerings at their 10th anniversary page. [Thanks 'Brother None']

