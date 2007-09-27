The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Original Fallout Developer Answers Q&A

fallout1_01.jpg No Mutants Allowed caught up with Jason D. Anderson, one of the original designers of Fallout - along with Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky - and coerced him to put fingers to keyboard for the benefit of nostalgia. The interview is all part of NMA's 10th Anniversary celebration of the release of the first game.

Along with the requisite Fallout tid bits, Anderson also tells of his activities after the demise of Troika, which you may remember pushed out three excellent, if flawed, RPGs - Arcanum, Temple of Elemental Evil and Vampire: Bloodlines.

Once Troika shut down, I took a little (much needed) vacation. 10 years in the game industry is a good haul, and it was time for a little break. I spent about 6 months rehabbing an old house - I had forgotten how hard construction was, but it felt great to do physical labor again. (Game development is bad for the physique.)

Even though they no longer exist, Troika enjoyed the unique honour of being the first Source engine licensee to release a game based on the technology.

If you're just as crazy about Fallout and Troika as I am, you'll really get a kick out of the Q&A.

Fallout Developers Profile - Jason D. Anderson [No Mutants Allowed]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles