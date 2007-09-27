Original Fallout Developer Answers Q&A

No Mutants Allowed caught up with Jason D. Anderson, one of the original designers of Fallout - along with Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky - and coerced him to put fingers to keyboard for the benefit of nostalgia. The interview is all part of NMA's 10th Anniversary celebration of the release of the first game.

Along with the requisite Fallout tid bits, Anderson also tells of his activities after the demise of Troika, which you may remember pushed out three excellent, if flawed, RPGs - Arcanum, Temple of Elemental Evil and Vampire: Bloodlines.

Once Troika shut down, I took a little (much needed) vacation. 10 years in the game industry is a good haul, and it was time for a little break. I spent about 6 months rehabbing an old house - I had forgotten how hard construction was, but it felt great to do physical labor again. (Game development is bad for the physique.)

Even though they no longer exist, Troika enjoyed the unique honour of being the first Source engine licensee to release a game based on the technology.

If you're just as crazy about Fallout and Troika as I am, you'll really get a kick out of the Q&A.

Fallout Developers Profile - Jason D. Anderson [No Mutants Allowed]