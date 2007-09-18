Today's a hot day in Tokyo. Not burning hot, sticky hot. Not pleasant. Still, a good day nonetheless! Why? Kotaku Heavy Industries just got back from a visit to Mizuguchi's Q Entertainment, where we did a whole bunch of stuff. Like drink coffee as black as the very depths of Crecente's soul. And play Rez HD. And check out the new Every Extend Extra, as well as a new Lumines "Holiday Pack". Good times! Here's pictures.
Our Little Trip To Q Entertainment
