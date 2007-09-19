Paper Mario Europe Bugged

Nintendo of Europe posted an item on their website today detailing a bug within the European release of Super Paper Mario. It's a bug that occurs when playing the game in UK English, German, or Spanish. After meeting Mimi in Chapter 2-2, if you talk to her before picking up the key that opens the nearby trap, the game will freeze. It's a tiny bug, and one that is easily circumvented by following the instructions NoE has included on their website. Despite that fact, the company still plans on offering a free replacement disc in the near future for anyone that would rather have a bug-free version of the game. Awfully nice of them if you ask me. I would have just sent a notice out via the website and possibly the Wii-mail system and been done with it. Keep an eye on Nintendo Europe's site for replacement details.
Super Paper Mario announcement [Nintendo Europe - Thanks Martin]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink