Papercraft: Master Chief

It's been a while since I posted a good papercraft and this one definitely deserves the spotlight. Artist (and presumably Halo fan) Mike McDermott created and put together this really amazing Master Chief papercraft model using PePaKuRa, a program that creates paper model patterns from 3D model information. He stands an impressive 13" tall and is made up of 42 pieces. Not a model for the faint of heart! You can download instructions and patterns on Mike's DeviantArt page. Now you'll have something to do until the game comes out. (Note: This is not part of the Halo 3 hype machine but merely a really excellent papercraft.)
[Thanks, Ben]
