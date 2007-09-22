PES2008 Demo Hits Europe

And suddenly downloads of the Fifa 2008 demo in Europe drop like a stone, as Pro Evo 2008's demo hits Xbox Live Marketplace. Weighing in at a healthy 1.18GB, the demo is available everywhere fine Xbox Live players are found, with the exception of North America and Asia, because North Americans don't appreciate the sport enough and both call it Winning Eleven instead of the proper PES. I really wish I could say more, but I just don't follow the sport. Otherwise I'd make some witty, team-specific comment or something that would cause some sort of comment-brawl. My exposure to soccer is limited to high school PE, where the upper classmen used it as an excuse to repeatedly kick the lower classmen in the junk. Here's hoping PES 2008 is better than a kick in the sack!