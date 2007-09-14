PGR4 Goes Gold, RACING To Store Shelves

Despite E3 rumours that Project Gotham Racing 4 would see delays, the game has gone gold and will hit store shelves on October 2nd. And hopefully beyond the potential bonus of Bizarre Creations freeing up more resources for The Club, they'll find it in their hearts to make another Fur Fighters. Because let's admit it, even though cars are kind of a big deal, there's more money made in cute kitten posters alone than all of Ford and GM profits combined last year.

The truth is a cold, kittenless void, isn't it?