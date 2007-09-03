PGR4, Mass Effect Dated For Australia

No holiday here in Australia. It's business as usual. Usual business being receiving release dates for games that are slightly modified than those you'd expect elsewhere. Today, we got word that two of Microsoft's big first-party releases for the year have got themselves antipodean dates: Project Gotham Racing 4 can be expected on October 11 (9 days later than the US), while Mass Effect is due on November 22 (2 days later than the US). Nine and Two days? Not too bad!