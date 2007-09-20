Pirates of the Burning Sea Preorder Goodies

What would Talk Like A Pirate Day be without booty? Sony Online Entertainment and Flying Lab have announced that preorders for their salty MMO, Pirates of the Burning Sea will start up on October 23rd, and there be wonderous treasures to behold for those eager enough to drop some dubloons down on the title. Most notable is the chance to get a leg-up on the other pirates with a whopping 15 day "Pre-Boarding Party", which gives players a half a month head start on the competition, with a level 20 cap. That incentive alone almost makes it necessary to preorder the game if you want to be competitive on launch day. Players will also enjoy one of three unique weapons based on the fighting style they choose, as well as the game's soundtrack CD, which will be included in the preorder box. As if that weren't enough, captains who sail the Burning Sea early will also get a blue and yellow shoulder parrot, and what is a pirate without a parrot, aside from a pirate without bird droppings on his jacket? Nothing I tell you. Nothing.

