Q Games—no relation to Q Entertainment—will release PixelJunk Racers for the PLAYSTATION 3 this week, reports IGN, joining High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition for the week's downloadable titles. Q Games is responsible for handheld hits Digidrive and Star Fox Command and promises that the high-speed top down racer is the first in a series of PixelJunk branded games scheduled to hit the PS3.
PixelJunk Racers Slotted For PlayStation Store Thursday
