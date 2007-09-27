The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Plantronics Launches New PC Gaming Headphones

Audio770.jpg I've always been suspicious of companies with products that go out of their way to market and brand their stuff as "specially designed for gaming". Anyone who's ever used a pair of Creative's Fatal1ty gaming 'phones (which, I will shamefully admit, includes me) can attest the fact that "gaming" doesn't necessarily mean "better". Or even "good".

I do own a Microsoft Habu mouse that is unreal, though.

Regardless, it was with extreme tentativeness that I headed along to Plantronics' launch of its new range of .Audio headphone products last night, which included the .Audio 365 and 770 - apparently engineered with us gamers in mind. What this really means is that they come with huge-arse ear muffs, noise-cancelling mics and, for the 770, an open-ear design so when you're at a LAN, you can still hear people telling you how much you suck behind your back.

We weren't able to get specific prices last night, but Plantronics' national retail sales manager Chris Brown did provide a $60-$70 price for the 365s and a $100+ for the 770s. StaticIce seems to agree as far as the latter is concerned, but we couldn't shake a price out of it for the 365s.

The 770s are pictured above, and you can find a snap of the 365s after the jump.Audio365.jpg I think these look more comfortable than the 770s, personally.

Comments

  • r1nce Guest

    Can't believe I'd see someone from the first Challenge-AU tourney posting for Kotaku.

    You won't remember me, but I don't care. =)
    (We were the South Aussies that got our asses handed to us.)

    Good work Booker.

    [Still won't buy the headphones.]

    0
  • r1nce Guest

    Sadly, a double post to fix my e-mail.

    Was there a design decision to remove Australian commenter profiles and force them to come to the .au site?

    Will still come and visit, but am saddened by the loss of my prodigious profile.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles