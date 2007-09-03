The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Play Lair On Your PSP

remotelair.JPGThe mounting buzz on the Playstation forums are true, you can play Lair on your PSP using Remote Play. Well, you can sorta play Lair on your PSP using Remote Play. Unfortunately the PSP does not have the R2 or L2 buttons, so you can't brake, but who needs to brake anyway. Sure it makes the end bosses and many of the levels a lot easier, but honestly, not that big a deal.

If you do want to do this make sure you play through the tutorial level first because unless you can brake it won't let you continue through the training and get to the meat of the game. Check back in a bit for our video of this in action on the PSP2K.

