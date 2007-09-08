PlayStation Phone Coming In February?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

psphone2.jpgThink we're all sure a Sony gaming phone is coming. Question is when. Mobile Entertainment seem to believe that it'll be February, during the Mobility World Congress. They also reckon the phone won't be PSP-branded (but you'd think it'd carry the PlayStation name somewhere), will be designed with gaming as the #1 priority and will be motion-sensitive, so expect a LocoRoco game somewhere at launch. Sony Ericsson to launch games phone in Feb? [Mobile Entertainment]

