PlayStation Store Coming To PCs

Kaz Hirai's opening keynote for Tokyo Game Show featured plenty of announcements, but one that should interest PSP owners is that Sony has announced a version of the PlayStation Store accessible by PCs. The store is now live for Japanese gamers, featuring downloads like original PlayStation One games for the PSP, bypassing the need for a PLAYSTATION 3 with which to download content.
While the PlayStation Store is already live in Japan, it's restricted to that region only, so navigating it will be a challenge or impossibility for those in Europe and North America.
PlayStation Store [Playstation.jp]
