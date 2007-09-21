PlayStation Store Update - Cocoreccho!

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

locorocohead.jpgThe PlayStation store updated today with a ton of new demos, trailers, and a whole new game that Kotaku's Michael McWhertor called "unbearably unenjoyable". That unfettered praise was of course for LocoRoco Cocoreccho!, the butterfly-powered LocoRoco game that is now available on the PSN for $US 6.99, a low price indeed for possible...suckage. *sighs* On top of the new game, there are demos galore, with Skate, NBA Live 08, Stuntman: Ignition and Sega Rally Revo all ready to be slowly downloaded for your demoing enjoyment. Top it off with a heaping helping of trailers from games like Devil May Cry, Ratchet and Clank, and GT Prologue and you've got a lot less hard disk space than you did before. Enjoy!

