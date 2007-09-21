The PlayStation store updated today with a ton of new demos, trailers, and a whole new game that Kotaku's Michael McWhertor called "unbearably unenjoyable". That unfettered praise was of course for LocoRoco Cocoreccho!, the butterfly-powered LocoRoco game that is now available on the PSN for $US 6.99, a low price indeed for possible...suckage. *sighs* On top of the new game, there are demos galore, with Skate, NBA Live 08, Stuntman: Ignition and Sega Rally Revo all ready to be slowly downloaded for your demoing enjoyment. Top it off with a heaping helping of trailers from games like Devil May Cry, Ratchet and Clank, and GT Prologue and you've got a lot less hard disk space than you did before. Enjoy!
PlayStation Store Update - Cocoreccho!
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink