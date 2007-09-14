PlayStation Store Update: Demolicious

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

playstation_store_banner.jpgThis week's PlayStation Store update will be one of its biggest, with the already announced duo of PixelJunk Racers ($US 6.99) and High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition ($US 9.99) leading the assault. Fortunately for fence sitters, a demo for PixelJunk Racers will be available to try for free.

Four other playable demos, including ones for Tony Hawk's Proving Ground, NHL 08, FIFA 08 and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix will also be available for download tonight.

In addition to those playable options, a healthy portion of video content, wallpapers and even a track from the Lair score will be available. Here's the full list:

  • Everyday Shooter trailer
  • Warhawk trailer
  • Lair Behind the Scenes video
  • Feel the Noise trailer
  • Juiced 2 trailer
  • High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition trailer
  • Soul Calibur IV trailer
  • High Stakes: Poker wallpaper
  • PixelJunk Racer wallpaper
  • Folklore wallpaper

