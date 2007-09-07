The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PlayStation Store Update: Tequila Time

pixeljunk_psn.jpgThe latest update to the PlayStation Store has gone live, hosting a digitally rights managed smÃ¶rgÃ¥sbord of new content for PLAYSTATION 3 owners. In addition to new demos for Midway's Stranglehold (1337 MB) and EA's NBA Live 08 (661 MB), a slew of add-ons for already released games are available.

MotorStorm owners can pick up the Revenge Weekend add-on ($US5.99) which consists of one new track, five new vehicles (including a school bus!), a new online mode and nine new events. Four of those vehicles may be purchased individually for USD 99 cents each, if you're so inclined. For Ninja Gaiden Sigma players looking for more punishment, the Weapons Master pack adds five survival modes for $US2.99. But wait, there's more!Trailers for upcoming games include:

â€¢ Turok "Quiet Kills" Trailer â€¢ PixelJunk Racers Trailer â€¢ Heavenly Sword "Making Of" No. 5 and Anime No. 5 â€¢ Lair "World in Chaos" Video â€¢ MotorStorm "Coyote Revenge" Video

On the Hollywood front we have:

â€¢ Drillbit Taylor Trailer â€¢ Resident Evil: Extinction Trailer

Finally, a single Heavenly Sword wallpaper has been thrown on the pile. Fire up those fibre optic lines, kids, it's gonna be a busy night.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles