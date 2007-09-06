There's been no official announcements from SCE Australia, but Aussie journo Jason Hill is reporting that Sony's PlayTV service for the PS3, which allows PS3 users to use their console as a HD personal video recorder, will be available in Australia in early 2008. Hopefully. Only potential snag is a conflict between some of Australia's commercial TV networks, who have been reluctant to allow PVRs access to their program scheduling, but that shouldn't pose too big a problem. Hopefully. It's playtime [The Sydney Morning Herald, thanks Lachlan!]
PlayTV Coming To Australia In Early 08
