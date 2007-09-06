PlayTV Coming To Australia In Early 08

There's been no official announcements from SCE Australia, but Aussie journo Jason Hill is reporting that Sony's PlayTV service for the PS3, which allows PS3 users to use their console as a HD personal video recorder, will be available in Australia in early 2008. Hopefully. Only potential snag is a conflict between some of Australia's commercial TV networks, who have been reluctant to allow PVRs access to their program scheduling, but that shouldn't pose too big a problem. Hopefully. It's playtime [The Sydney Morning Herald, thanks Lachlan!]