PowerPod Rocks PSP, DS, GBA

At arrived in Vegas to meet with Bill Gates at CES earlier this year only to discover that I had forgotten to pack my mobile phone charger and that it was nearly dead. In a panic I hit up one of the stores in the airport and picked up a really nifty charger called the PowerPod. The thing comes with interchangeable tips so you can charge a bunch of different mobile phones and small electronics, but more importantly it can draw power from a wall socket, a car cigarette lighter socket, a USB or a 9V battery.Recently the tip for my Treo snapped in half so I called the company about getting a replacement. While on the phone with them I discovered that they now sell tips for the PSP, the DS and the GBA and next month they should be getting a DS Lite tip in. Better still, once they have the DS Lite tip they're going to start selling a Gaming PowerPod for $US25 that will come with the three tips. Sounds like the perfect solution for multiplatform gamers like myself.
PowerPod [Ear Hugger]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink