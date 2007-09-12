Pre-Purchase Orange Box Now, Play Team Fortress 2 Next Week

Valve just announced that the "pretty big announcement" the company teased in its weekly update is the early availability of the multiplayer shooter that's sexier than Britney Spears' VMA jigglefest—Team Fortress 2, natch—for The Orange Box pre-purchasers. PC gamers will not only save five bucks by pre-purchasing the Half-Life 2 mega bundle via Steam, they'll also get access to the TF2 beta starting next Monday, nearly a month ahead of its commercial release date. The cherry crowning that delicious Valve brand of whipped topping is the tossing in of PopCap Games' Peggle Extreme, a pachinko-esque arcade shooter.

Can you physically and mentally withstand this much value? If you need a moment to let the monstrous savings sink in, the press release will probably aid you in your quest.

PRE-PURCHASE THE ORANGE BOX NOW, PLAY TEAM FORTRESS 2 BETA NEXT WEEK

Pre-Purchasers Also Receive Peggle Extreme!

September 11, 2007 - The Orange Box-featuring Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Team Fortress 2, and Portal, as well as the complete Half-Life 2 experience to date, is now available for pre-purchase via Steam, a leading online platform for the distribution of PC games. Those who pre-purchase the PC edition via Steam before October 10th will save 10% off the $US49.95 regular price and get exclusive access to the Team Fortress 2 beta.

The Orange Box, penned by IGN as "the package which could legitimately be called the deal of the century," features three highly-awaited new games by Valve: Half-LifeÂ® 2: Episode Two, the second installment in the Half-Life 2 episodic trilogy; Team FortressÂ® 2, the sequel to the game that put class-based, multiplayer team warfare on the map; and Portal, the game that blends puzzles, first person action, and adventure gaming to produce an experience like no other.

To bring gamers up to date with the Half-Life 2 universe, The Orange Box also includes Half-Life 2, the best-selling and highest-rated action game series of all time, and the episodic debut Half-LifeÂ® 2: Episode One. Customers who already own these titles will have the ability to conveniently "gift" them to a friend upon official release of The Orange Box.

Starting September 17th, those who pre-purchase The Orange Box via Steam can download and activate the beta release of Team Fortress 2 (TF2). This year's most anticipated online action game, TF2 delivers new game types, a signature art style powered by Valve's next generation animation technology, persistent player statistics, and more.

As a special bonus, those who pre-purchase The Orange Box via Steam will also receive a copy of Peggle Extreme. PopCap and Valve have teamed up to create a special edition of the game cited by MSNBC.com as one of the "Top 5 Most Addicting Games of All Time." This first ever collaboration is themed around content from Half-Life 2: Episode Two, Team Fortress 2 and Portal which will positively result in Extreme Fever!

Available at retail on October 10th in North America and October 12th in the rest of the world, retail copies of The Orange Box will be offered for an estimated price of $US49.95 on the PC and $US59.95 on the XboxÂ® 360 console systems. The 10% pre-purchase discount also applies to these versions at participating retail outlets.

For more information about The Orange Box, please visit www.steamgames.com.

