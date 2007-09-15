Pro Evo 2008 Dated For Europe

Mario, Orange Box, Halo 3, none of this matters to millions of gamers across the planet. They don't give two shits about a bee suit or finishing any fight, they just want to see if Lionel Messi's face looks OK, or if the free kick mechanic has been improved by 6%. That's right. They need their Pro Evo, and that's all they need. If that's you (and it's a small part of me), October 26 is the day Pro Evo 2008 is due to be released in Europe. That's the PS3, Xbox 360, PC, PS2 and mobile versions. PSP and DS are due in November, Wii is due sometime early next year. Warmly enthusiastic press release follows. October 26th kick off for PES 2008

Konami confirms release date for its latest Pro Evolution Soccer title

Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH has announced an October 26th release date for its eagerly awaited PES 2008 title. The 26th will see the launch of the PLAYSTATION 3, Xbox 360, PC-DVD, PlayStation 2, and mobile versions of the game, with the PSP and Nintendo DS versions to follow in November.

Already regarded as one of the most anticipated titles of the year, PES 2008 is a landmark in football. Built around a proprietary adaptive AI system entitled Teamvision, the game monitors the movement and passing of the player, and learns to counter them. By constantly analysing matches against the player, Teamvision picks up on particular patterns to each user's play, and will adapt its strategies accordingly. This results in more open, fluid matches, the perfectly suit the realism the Pro Evolution Soccer series is renowned for.

PES 2008 also marks the series' first release for PLAYSTATION 3. Alongside the Xbox 360 and PC-DVD versions, the next generation PES 2008 boasts a remarkable level of detail, with stunning physical recreations of players married to bespoke animations that mirror their idiosyncracies, individual running styles and playing styles. Players also boast facial animation, while the added definition offered by the new formats is shown in the rippling of player kits during the course of a match.

All versions of PES 2008 will also benefit from the series' intuitive and realistic control system. As with previous releases, the ball is treated as a separate entity, with the timing of shots entirely down to the player. The movement of the ball, the proximity of the player and their varying abilities are just three factors that are considered when a shot is made, while the new AI ensures that defenders work to close down space and block efforts on goal. Similarly, distribution of passes works along the same lines, with players using the space available to them to switch the ball. Close control has also been enhanced with more control when dribbling the ball, and a number of subtle moves added to bypass defenders and move the ball into space.

Working in conjunction with the Teamvision system, every aspect of PES 2008's on-field play has been reworked and fine-tuned to create the balanced and strategic play of a high-level match. Set-pieces have been improved, with users now capable of nominating taller players to come up for free kicks or corners, while full control is given over the number of players and the position of the defensive wall. A wider range of set piece options are also available to make use of specific talents within the team, and an extensive list of options is also present, from hugely detailed 'Edit' modes through to online play.

Such is the clamour for PES 2008, that Konami is anticipating its biggest sales in the series, with several million copies being shipped to European territories to meet demand. "We are extremely confident that PES 2008 will be welcomed as the greatest football game of all time," commented Kunio Neo, President for Konami Digital Entertainment GmbH. "Demand is massive for what is easily the best Pro Evolution Soccer title to date, and we anticipate record sales as we bring the series to PLAYSTATION 3 for the first time, and unleash stunning versions for all leading formats."