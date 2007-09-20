PGR4 is a lot like PGR2. As in, you won't notice the difference from the predecessor at first glance, but spend some time with it and the little things, the things that make all the difference when you have to do them a million billion times, add up. Nothing feels new, but everything feels tweaked. Graphics are also looking a little tarted up, though sadly the course I was thrown onto was blessed with a lovely summer's day, so no, I didn't get to see the new weather effects.
Project Gotham Racing 4 Impressions
