Project H.A.M.M.E.R. Pronounced Dead

Project H.A.M.M.E.R. isn't on hold. It's been cancelled. Finished. So say Famitsu in their latest issue, which feels like the Coast Guard announcing they've given up the search for a man (with a giant hammer) lost at sea. I for one liked the basic premise, mainly because it reminded me of old Capcom side-scrollers, but I guess some things just can't be saved. Rest in Peace, big fella. Project H.A.M.M.E.R. erscheint nicht mehr in Japan [Gamefront.de]