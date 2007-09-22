Project O Trailer 2, Apricot

The second in the collectible series of 2, this Project O video... is really something. "I'm Apricot...umm...will you make me your queen?"
Shh. You had us at "umm".
The second in the collectible series of 2, this Project O video... is really something. "I'm Apricot...umm...will you make me your queen?"
Shh. You had us at "umm".
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink