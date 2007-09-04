PS3 Going From Slaughter To Beaten Up In Japan

Number time: In Japan, the PS3 is catching up with the Nintendo Wii! Well, sorta. In August, the Wii outsold the PS3 3-to-1, moving 245,653 units compared with 81,541. The July ratio was 4-to-1, and the June ration was 6-to-1. At this rate, it's only a matter of time before the Wii is only outselling the PS3 2-to-1. Compare this to Microsoft, who sold 11,288 Xbox 360s in Japan in August. Yup, that means the Wii is outselling it almost 22-to-1. Yikes! Wii Still Cleaning Up [Reuters]