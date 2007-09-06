PS3 Owners Will Wait Longer For Half-Life 2 Orange Box

Remember that nasty rumour that the PLAYSTATION 3 version of Valve's ultimate Half-Life 2 collection would arrive later than the rest? Consider it rumour no more. Gamespot has confirmed with Valve's own Doug Lombardi that the PS3 SKU of The Orange Box will ship "a couple of weeks" after the PC and Xbox 360 versions. As Gamespot points out, retailer Gamestop currently offers up a November 13th release date for the collection that contains Half-Life 2, Team Fortress and Portal. While not solid confirmation, that's over a month after the October 9th ship date for the other versions.

Anyone that is not currently shocked by this revelation, please raise your hands. PS3 owners sick of seeing games delayed, please extend your middle fingers and direct toward the appropriate parties.

PS3 Orange Box trailing 360, PC versions [Gamespot]