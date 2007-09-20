IGN was hanging out at Electronic Art's pre-Tokyo Game Show press event playing Burnout Paradise when they felt something funny. The PS3 controller in their hands started to shake, thus fulfilling the prophecy set forth by Ashcraft back in July at E3. First The PS3 controller shall rock once more! The version they held looked just like a Sixaxis, but felt heavier and had a sticker on the bottom that said 'rumble', which sounds like a dead giveaway to me. Expect a formal announcement to come during Kaz's keynote on the morrow, but for now rejoice, for the prodigal controller feature has returned! TGS 2007: Rumble Confirmed [IGN - Thanks to Peter for the Image]
PS3 Rumble Controller Confirmed
