PS3's Xross Media Bar Invades TVs, Media Servers

I know Sony announced that the Playstation 3's Xross Media Bar was going to be invading televisions awhile back now, but this is the first time I've seen it in action. While I think the Playstation 3 has a lot going for it, the user interface tops my list as one of the neater things packed into the console.

These pictures showing a Sony receiver with a Xross Media Bar are kinda cool, but what I really liked was the Home Media Service with the XMB. Check out all of those movies after the jump.