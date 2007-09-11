PSP Firmware 3.70 Emerges From Mother Sony

PSP owners, time for more firmware. We're up to 3.70 already! They grow up so fast, don't they? The latest update brings:

- Custom themes - The ability to search through scenes while watching a movie - You can assign buttons in remote play - Movies now support sequential playback - You can both look at photos and listen to music at the same time.

All things which I'm sure you just couldn't live without previously, and will make this update an absolute must-have.