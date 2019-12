Bandai Namco has posted a clip of its upcoming Haruhi PSP game Suzumiya Haruhi no Yakusoku. The game boasts an original story with multiple endings, a volleyball mini-game and motion portraits that allow players to stare (yes, stare) at Haruhi character as they blink. There are two words for this and they are "fucking" and "creepy."

