PSP Remote Play Demo Turns Us On (OK, just our PS3's)

More fun with bad vocal translation! Here's the full PSP Remote Play demo from the stage of TGS. It's not as flashy as their Leipzig GPS and voice chat presentation, but turning on and off your PS3 from anywhere in the world is, in all honesty, probably more useful.

I've said this before, but I'm getting pumped seeing Sony finally kicking some ass.

