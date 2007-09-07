PSP Slim Firmware Hacked

PSP modding fans fear hardware updates like nuns fear straight priests. But the PSP Slim's protection is already crumbling, as modders Mathieulh and Dark_Alex have downloaded the firmware from the internal flash memory.

...we wont tell how it's been done, however it shows that hacking into the slim is possible with enough will...

And the other big find is that the internal memory is 66MB in size, or double that of the original PSP. So if my lousy match is correct, we can expect bigger and badder hacks with more complex launching programs. And don't worry Sony, it certainly won't hurt your hardware sales one bit.

