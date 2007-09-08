The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Psychonauts Creator Reveals, Releases New Game "Epic Saga"

dfp_epic_fight.jpgTim Schafer's Double Fine Productions has announced its latest game, one that is definitely not Brutal Legend starring Jack Black as a dead roadie clawing his way from Rock and Roll Hell to Rock and Roll Heaven. No, instead, Double Fine brings us an original IP shocker in Epic Saga - Extreme Fighter an amazingly deep online fighting game that tells the story of "a barbaric hero in an epic fantasy world, fighting his way from Rock and Roll Hell to Rock and Roll Heaven."Players can choose to progress through the game's storyline with one of six fighters, including the Barbarian, Horny Witch, Dark Wizard, Cave Dweller and Gnome King, with the speedy Gnome featured as an unlockable character. This is AAA stuff, folks. Once you see all four frames of animation on each beautifully rendered character, you will believe that Double Fine is ready for the next-next-generation of hardware.

If you've got the skills to take on this series of truly extreme fighters, you won't be disappointed. The ending is nothing short of spectacular.

Epic Fighter [Double Fine Productions, thanks Collin!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles