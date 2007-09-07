Pwning On Panasonic's Gaming Projector

Panasonic had their PT-AX200U high-def projector set-up off in a corner of their CEDIA booth. The projector has a 1280 by 720 resolution, 2,000 lumens brightness and 6000:1 contrast. More importantly the projector has a gaming mode which optimises frame response to improve signal processing by a third. The setting also tweaks the contrast settings bringing out darker scenes and images that are typically over saturated.

To promote the projector, Panasonic flew in Major League Gamings Tom Taylor, aka Tsquared, to beat up on people in matches of Halo 2. I sat down with him and talked about the television and pro-gaming, peppering him with questions as he peppered me with pwnage. Seriously, it was embarassing. Taylor said that he loves Halo 3, he seemed generally excited about the flexibility of map set-ups and the ability to capture replays in game. He plans on using it to help teach at his school for pro-gaming. He said there hasn't been any real talk yet about replacing Halo 2 with Halo 3 on the pro circuits, but that it's sort of a no-brainer because the two games online are so very similar.

The screen we were playing split-screen on seemed pretty crisp, but since it was Halo 2 it was hard to judge what a high-def game would look like.