Quake Wars Demo Is Live

The Enemy Territory: Quake Wars demo is ready for download on the game's official site. It actually supports both single and multiplayer modes, so you can kill bots and friends alike. We actually saw the featured map (Valley) in Leipzig and I can attest to it being both large and beautiful. And if this Mac were only a PC, we'd be base jumping off mountaintops into enemy bases instead of just telling you about it. Maybe it's time for that Vista install.

Anyone who completes the download, hit the comments and let us know the size, experience, etc. Because we want details. And we want you to do our job for us. Hit the jump for the full press release. Download it here