Ratchet & Clank Future Demo Due October 4th

We now know the date of "the future." It's when Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction will be released in demo form via the PlayStation Network. According to IGN, we'll all be wearing silver jumpsuits, issuing commands to our personal sex robots and tossing back food pills while playing the PLAYSTATION 3 demo of Ratchet & Clank Future on October 4th, 2007. The demo will feature a playable version of the game's first level, the city of Metropolis, and, I presume, redefine awesome.

See you in the future!

Ratchet & Clank PSN Demo on October 4 [IGN]