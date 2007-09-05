The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Reader's Kawaii Kotaku-tan Charms Us

kotakucutieclose.jpg Crecente is a fantastic mascot. Really. But, we need something a little, I dunno, cuter and more kawaii. Over at deviantART, Norway-based artist Lisa-Marie worked three-days to create this "Kotaku Cutie." What inspired this? Her soon-to-be-husband suggested creating something like this when she needed a drawing exercise. Lisa-Marie tried to get all the platforms in as well as our baby shit green and hot pink colours. Nice eye for detail — just look at her stockings! It's lined with PlayStation triangle, square, x and circle piping. Nice job — we're flattered. Hit the jump for the full version. kotakucutiebig.jpg

Oh, and Lisa-Marie just had a birthday. Happy Birthday!

Kotaku Cutie [DevianART, Thanks Robert!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles