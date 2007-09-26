The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Red Octane: "We Were The Guinea Pigs"

kiss-guitar.jpg While up in Cairns for Activision's Activate Asia, I had a chat to Red Octane's Charles Huang, co-creator of Guitar Hero. For what seemed like most of the event, Charles carried around the new wireless guitar that will debut with GHIII. Not only did it make him look cool, it made it hard not to ask him about it.

What caught my interest was the effort Red Octane had to go to get Microsoft on board. GHIII and its wire-free instrument represent the first time Microsoft has given the go-ahead to a third-party to create a controller based on the Xbox 360's wireless protocols.

According to Charles, the Big M had never planned on allowing other companies to produce wireless stuff, so there was nothing in place for Red Octance to work with.

Actually, all the first parties [were on board]- when we said we'd like to make the guitar work wireless with your platform. It was universal, everybody responded yes, that's definitely what we want to do. Between Microsoft, Nintendo and Sony they opened up the doors and for the first time, had to begin to share some of the inner workings of their controllers, their wireless technology, to let us make it work in our guitars.

Charles said it took a lot of engineers to make the controller work, with techies based in Washington, China and even Australia. It probably didn't help that MS invented their own standard.

Microsoft has its own proprietary [wireless]technology ... it's not Bluetooth, it's not Wi-Fi ... I think when they started they had not intended to let anyone other than themselves use this technology.

Hopefully Red Octane didn't do all the work for them. At the very least, Charles believes they were a good test subject.

Yeah, we were kind of the guinea pigs.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles