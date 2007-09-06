The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Red Steel 2, Cofirmed By My Eyes (And Now Yours)

red-steel-2-q_52-1.jpgWe all know Red Steel 2 is coming. It's like the next Rocky movie. You don't necessarily know when or how, and nobody's admitting it, but the film will get here eventually. And when it does, it'll be a suckfest.

Well now we know that Red Steel 2 is coming. Published in the upcoming Nintendo Magazine (UK), this teaser ad reads: "Your Move, Young Grasshoppa...Bigger. Better. Bolder. Bloodier. First screens and hands-on impressions. Only in next month's Official Nintendo Magazine." Then they add, "And oh - it's online." So is anyone out there actually looking forward to the sequel, especially with online play? Or were you one of the million copies sold, making an impulse buy to hit your minimum Wii bundle quota? Official Nintendo UK mag confirms Red Steel 2 online [via gamingblog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles