Rein Talks About His Suit (Not, The Brown One)

chocolaterein.jpg Mark Rein is a talker. He speaks his mind and doesn't pull any punches. So between rebooting PS3 after Unreal Tournament III-induced crashes, he starts talking about the Unreal Engine 3 lawsuit with Silicon Knights. Our ears perk up. We take notes. We listen. According to the Epic Games honcho:

That's not even the issue. There's more to it than meets the eye. You have to read between the lines. I mean, nobody was talking about Too Human before this. The whole lawsuit is going to go on for years, and it's going to turn into a He Said, She Said. Are you still going to be writing about this in eight years?

Yes, Mark, yes we are.

