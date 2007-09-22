The third installment of the continuously worsening Resident Evil movie series is finally here, waiting patiently at a theater near you until something you really want to see ends up sold out. From the 18% Resident Evil: Extinction has gotten so far at Rotten Tomatoes, it definitely sounds like the sort of movie you'd only see if nothing else was available, or perhaps on a dare. I personally am amazed at how they've taken a concept as glorious as Milla Jovovich killing zombies and made it totally abhorrent to me, though honestly Milla herself contributed greatly to that thanks to her vapid commentary on the first movie's DVD, where she was revealed as that girl who is extremely hot until she opens her mouth to talk and half the sounds are giggles. Not so much an announcement now as it is a warning - Resident Evil: Extinction is in theatres today. Makes sure to buy your tickets for better movies in advance.
Resident Evil: Extinction Infects Theaters
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink