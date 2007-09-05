Reviews Over Lunch

Kyle Orland has a pretty neat little site up that's dedicated to the short review. The premise of Games for Lunch is that Kyle spends an hour with a different game every weekday and writes a timestamped review about his experience with the game. He ends the "review" with a short summary that answers the question: "Would I play this game for more than an hour."
Interesting idea.In his latest reviews he said Yes to: The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction SingStar: 80s SingStar Amped Burnout 3: Takedown
No to: Lair Two Worlds TMNT
and Probably to: Talismania Dynasty Warriors: GUNDAM Blue Dragon
Except for his overuse of "probably" as an answer, I think this is a great idea. Come on Kyle, yes or no... no maybes.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink