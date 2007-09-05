Reviews Over Lunch

Kyle Orland has a pretty neat little site up that's dedicated to the short review. The premise of Games for Lunch is that Kyle spends an hour with a different game every weekday and writes a timestamped review about his experience with the game. He ends the "review" with a short summary that answers the question: "Would I play this game for more than an hour."

Interesting idea. In his latest reviews he said Yes to: The Incredible Hulk: Ultimate Destruction SingStar: 80s SingStar Amped Burnout 3: Takedown

No to: Lair Two Worlds TMNT

and Probably to: Talismania Dynasty Warriors: GUNDAM Blue Dragon

Except for his overuse of "probably" as an answer, I think this is a great idea. Come on Kyle, yes or no... no maybes.

Games for Lunch