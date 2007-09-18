The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Rez HD Impressions

The small room in the front of the Q Entertainment offices was packed with people, but the only sound came from the television.

A steady beat filled the room, vector graphics filled the screen, Tetsuya Mizuguchi sat slumped in his chair, playing his game.

A person, made up of crisp lines, swam through the screen, drifting above and then into a canyon of red and orange lights, the beat steadily climbing. Miz shifted the thumbstick of the controller resting in his hands around, highlighting targets, steadily tapping a button with a finger, effortlessly slipping though the code he wrote.

By the second level Sawako Yamamoto, who sits quietly across the table from Mizuguchi, is bopping her head to the beat as she sits entranced, watching him play the game.

A city scape of linear buildings drift by, the music continues to pulse. Five minutes into the game and half the people in the room are silently rocking out to the music, there feet tapping, heads bobbing.Mizuguchi tells us reluctantly that Q had to licence his game back from Sega to make this port.

"I have to respect Sega because I created this for them five or six years ago," he says.

This new high def versions is, he says, what he always imagined the game would be in his mind, no jaggies, not lag.

"It is very smooth," he says. "I play it, I play it."

He calls the game a pure port of the Dreamcast game.

"We wanted to port purely, make it 100 percent the same game," he said. "When I made Rez five or six years ago I always dreamed of a high-def wide screen and very good sound. Now the future has come."

The game we're shown is still in alpha he says, it still needs to have some controller tweaks, and they're working on smoothing out the loads.

As for the infamously misused Rez Trace controller, Mizuguchi says they have no plans, at least not now, to release one for the 360 version of the game.

"I think this is the new form of the digital entertainment."

