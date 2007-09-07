See those happy, healthy, pretty people? They are enjoying the Zero G experience in a healthy and pretty fashion. I am showing you this so you can come back to this picture later and compare it with my own experience. You see, I have been invited to participate in a Zero G flight this morning as part of a giveaway during last night's Tabula Rasa event and I guarantee you I will look nothing like these people as the parabolic manoeuvre makes me weightless for 30 seconds (no mean feat). What will I look like? I am imagining vomit floating gracefully through the air as Swan Lake plays in the background. Stay tuned for more details later today, and wish me luck!
Riding The Vomit Comet
