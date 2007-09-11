The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Robot Chicken Questions Link's Chivalry

So just why do Link and Mario keep chasing the princesses time and time again? Robot Chicken believes there's a clear motivator...call it the quest for a "high score." We always knew that we were perverts and we liked video games. But who would have thought we liked video games because we were perverts?

This is why our wives prefer we play Metroid. Robot Chicken Shoe [via siliconera]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles