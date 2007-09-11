Robot Chicken Questions Link's Chivalry

So just why do Link and Mario keep chasing the princesses time and time again? Robot Chicken believes there's a clear motivator...call it the quest for a "high score." We always knew that we were perverts and we liked video games. But who would have thought we liked video games because we were perverts?
This is why our wives prefer we play Metroid. Robot Chicken Shoe [via siliconera]
