Rock Band Adds Soundgarden, KISS, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and Red Hot Chili Peppers "Dani California" were rumoured to join the Rock Band set list, but 1UP has made it official. In addition to those two questionably exciting jams, the KISS classic "Detroit Rock City" will also give gamers a chance to flex their tongue wagging skills while wailing on plastic instruments. All three tunes are of the master track variety, fortunately.

I'm in full agreement with our resident Australian metalhead, if we're going to get access to any Soundgarden it really should have been a Badmotorfinger track. Say "Room A Thousand Years Wide" for example. I'm sacrificing the last of my grunge era flannel to the downloadable content gods in hopes that the entire album, including the SOMMS bonus EP, comes to Rock Band quickly.

Three More Tracks for Rock Band [1UP]