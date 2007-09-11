The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Rock Band Adds Soundgarden, KISS, Red Hot Chili Peppers

soundgarden_nips.jpgSoundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and Red Hot Chili Peppers "Dani California" were rumoured to join the Rock Band set list, but 1UP has made it official. In addition to those two questionably exciting jams, the KISS classic "Detroit Rock City" will also give gamers a chance to flex their tongue wagging skills while wailing on plastic instruments. All three tunes are of the master track variety, fortunately.

I'm in full agreement with our resident Australian metalhead, if we're going to get access to any Soundgarden it really should have been a Badmotorfinger track. Say "Room A Thousand Years Wide" for example. I'm sacrificing the last of my grunge era flannel to the downloadable content gods in hopes that the entire album, including the SOMMS bonus EP, comes to Rock Band quickly.

Three More Tracks for Rock Band [1UP]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles